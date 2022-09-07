Applications open for Leadership Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Leadership Shelby County is aiming to create leaders of the future and they are doing that through their adult and youth programs.

The youth program not only exposes students to Shelby County’s assets as well as its challenges, but it also shows how 16- or 17-year-olds can be a part of the solution.

The youth program is for 11th grade students from any school whether that be public, private or home schooling or even students who may live in Shelby County but go to school elsewhere.

Kendall Williams, executive director for Leadership Shelby County, said they can expect to learn more about the county.

“Hopefully plant a little seed in them that they may want to come back here after college and really give back to their community as an adult,” Williams said.

The program will meet six times throughout the school year starting with an opening retreat kick off in November.

“They go through different class day with themes, there’s a health and community services day where they will meet different agencies throughout Shelby County,” Williams said. “They will eventually partner with them to do a service project later in the year. then they also have justice day, government day where they go down to Montgomery with the adult group and then education day and it wraps up the end of April with graduation.”

Applications are being accepted now. So far, they have received over 100 applications but are only looking for 30 to 35 students.

The program is free and completely funded through their adult alumni program

More information on how to apply can be found on their website LeadershipShelbyCounty.com

