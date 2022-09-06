Suspect charged with kidnapping after mom, child found in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say two kidnapping victims are safe because a person noticed they were in distress at a gas station and called authorities.

The mom and her young child had been abducted in another state and were traveling through Alabama, according to authorities.

The suspect, who has not been named by police, is charged with two counts of kidnapping in Tennessee.

The mom and child are safe.

Chief David Hyche released this statement:

Proactive policing doesn’t just involve the police. To be effective, the community must take action and help others in distress.

At a time when it’s common for citizens to watch crime occur or even video it to post on social media we have yet another case where a Calera citizen took action. Caring is contagious.

A mom and young child are now safe because of the actions of this citizen and these night shift officers.

