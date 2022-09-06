LawCall
Skip the dog competing for America’s Favorite Pet with Animal Kingdom

Skip.
Skip.(Source: americasfavpet.com)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Skip is in a competition to be America’s Favorite Pet with Animal Kingdom.

Skip needs the support of all Alabamians! You can vote for Skip at this link.

“He is extremely smart to be only 14 weeks old - he already knows commands and tricks. He is currently in training, by me, to be my future service dog. I’m a disabled veteran and suffer from PTSD. Skip has already gotten a pretty huge following, and I would really appreciate your help getting him out there to put him over the top for the win,” said Anthony Wilkins.

