Samford University soccer coach joins Good Day Alabama to talk about Top 25

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford Soccer is ranked in the D1 Top 25 for the first time in program history. Head Coach Todd Yelton joined Good Day Alabama after No. 25 designation. The latest honor is just one of the dozens Yelton and Samford have accomplished over his 21 years leading the program.

The women’s soccer team has won the SOCON conference the last eight years. Last season the team got their first out-right win in the NCAA Tournament over Auburn.

The Bulldogs are in mid-season right now. Click here to see when you can watch them play next in Birmingham.

