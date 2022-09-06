LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Samford University soccer coach joins Good Day Alabama to talk about Top 25

Samford University soccer in top 25 for first time
By Lynden Blake
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford Soccer is ranked in the D1 Top 25 for the first time in program history. Head Coach Todd Yelton joined Good Day Alabama after No. 25 designation. The latest honor is just one of the dozens Yelton and Samford have accomplished over his 21 years leading the program.

The women’s soccer team has won the SOCON conference the last eight years. Last season the team got their first out-right win in the NCAA Tournament over Auburn.

The Bulldogs are in mid-season right now. Click here to see when you can watch them play next in Birmingham.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
Victim identified in fatal Labor Day shooting at Birmingham nightclub
Birmingham Police says they are investigating a person shot in the 200 Block of 3rd Avenue SW....
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 3rd Avenue SW
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Person in custody after shots were fired near AMC theater in Vestavia Hills
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

University of Alabama Million Dollar Band
The Alabama Million Dollar Band won’t travel to Austin for Texas game
Samford University Soccer in top 25 for the first time
Samford University Soccer in top 25 for the first time
Tide win over Utah State is a gift that keeps on giving
Your grill should be fully extinguished before entering the stadium.
State fire marshal urges caution when grilling near stadiums