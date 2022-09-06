Mt. Hebron Baptist Thomas Church hosting a prayer walk in response to surge of violent crimes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking the community to step up and help put an end to the violence.

A Church in Birmingham’s Thomas community is trying to do their part by hosting a prayer walk this Saturday.

The drive-by shooting that killed a man in front of his children Friday, is just a couple of miles away from Mt. Hebron Baptist Thomas Church.

Police are still working the case after a barrage of bullets killed that father, and hurt five others, including an infant and toddler.

Pastor William Cummings says it broke their hearts to see something so bad happen so close.

Still he says this prayer walk is not just about coming together but also reminding the younger community that positive role models and life paths exist.

“It is very important. It is important because we are living in a time where things just seem hopeless. And the most valuable thing we can offer in the world is hope, and the church wants to be that change and engine in the community,” said Pastor Cummings.

The walk will begin at 9 a.m. this Saturday at the church. There will be refreshments, and everyone is invited to participate.

