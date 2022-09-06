LawCall
Mississippi murder suspect arrested in Dallas Co.

Edward Leon Bush Jr. is wanted on a murder charge out of Mississippi.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DALLAS CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A man wanted for murder in Mississippi has been arrested in Dallas County along Highway 80, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

22-year-old Edward Leon Bush Jr. of Greenwood, Miss. was previously seen in Hale County stopping at a convenience store to buy gas for a stolen vehicle. When officers approached him, he ran into the woods according to Jackson.

Bush was caught on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 4 trying to flag down cars for a ride.

Jackson says he should appear in a court tomorrow to discuss extradition back to Mississippi.

