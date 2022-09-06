Mississippi murder suspect arrested in Dallas Co.

DALLAS CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A man wanted for murder in Mississippi has been arrested in Dallas County along Highway 80, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

22-year-old Edward Leon Bush Jr. of Greenwood, Miss. was previously seen in Hale County stopping at a convenience store to buy gas for a stolen vehicle. When officers approached him, he ran into the woods according to Jackson.

Bush was caught on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 4 trying to flag down cars for a ride.

Jackson says he should appear in a court tomorrow to discuss extradition back to Mississippi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.