Midfield teen killed in wreck on I-65 N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old man was found dead inside his car on I-65 Friday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say Misael Reyes was traveling along I-65 N near mile marker 261 when his car left the road, struck the shoulder concrete barrier, crossed over the northbound lanes struck the median concrete barrier and came to a rest.

Reyes was found by his family who began searching for him when he did not return home from work the evening before.

The wreck is under investigation by the Birmingham Police Department.

