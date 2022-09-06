LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Midfield teen killed in wreck on I-65 N

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old man was found dead inside his car on I-65 Friday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say Misael Reyes was traveling along I-65 N near mile marker 261 when his car left the road, struck the shoulder concrete barrier, crossed over the northbound lanes struck the median concrete barrier and came to a rest.

Reyes was found by his family who began searching for him when he did not return home from work the evening before.

The wreck is under investigation by the Birmingham Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
Victim identified in fatal Labor Day shooting at Birmingham nightclub
Birmingham Police says they are investigating a person shot in the 200 Block of 3rd Avenue SW....
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 3rd Avenue SW
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Person in custody after shots were fired near AMC theater in Vestavia Hills
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Jennifer Raven Nevin was 23 years old when she was killed.
Guilty plea and sentencing in woman’s 2017 kidnapping, murder in Tuscaloosa Co.
University of Alabama Million Dollar Band
The Alabama Million Dollar Band won’t travel to Austin for Texas game
Samford University soccer in top 25 for first time
Samford University soccer in top 25 for first time
Skip.
Skip the dog competing for America’s Favorite Pet with Animal Kingdom