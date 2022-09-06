Miami Fusion: Creole shrimp and Conecuh alfredo
Published: Sep. 6, 2022
Sautee shrimp in garlic butter
1 tbsp of salt and pepper
Garlic powder and Creole spices
Add pound of conecuh let it simmer for 4 min.
Alfredo sauce
Half a cup of butter
Half a cup of whipping cream
4 gloves of garlic
Salt pepper
