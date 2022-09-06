LawCall
Miami Fusion: Creole shrimp and Conecuh alfredo

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT
Sautee shrimp in garlic butter

1 tbsp of salt and pepper

Garlic powder and Creole spices

Add pound of conecuh let it simmer for 4 min.

Alfredo sauce

Half a cup of butter

Half a cup of whipping cream

4 gloves of garlic

Salt pepper

