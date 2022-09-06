Lawson State: Chicken Breast Saute with Roasted Pepper Sauce

Ingredients:

1 fl. oz. Olive oil

1 oz. Butter, unsalted

4 4-6 oz. Chicken breast, boneless, skinless [season with salt & pepper to taste]

1/3 cup Flour, all-purpose [season with salt and pepper as needed for breading]

2 Tbsp. Onion, medium dice

1 Tbsp. Garlic cloves, minced

2 fl. oz. White wine

1 cup Chicken stock

1 cup Red bell pepper, roasted seeded and medium dice

1 cup Mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup Diced tomatoes

6 oz. Heavy Cream

2 Tbsp. Fresh basil, sliced

2 Tbsp. Parmesan, grated

Directions:

Heat the olive oil and butter in a sauté pan.

Season the chicken breast with salt and pepper and dredge them in flour.

Sear the chicken breasts in a medium high heat sauté pan and cook fully on both sides.

Remove the chicken from the sauté pan and keep warm.

Add the onion, mushrooms and garlic to the hot oil and sauté for 2 minutes.

Deglaze the pan with the wine and then add the stock, diced tomatoes and bell pepper.

Bring to a simmer and reduce slightly.

Add the cream to the sauce, allow to thicken slightly. Return the chicken breast and the juice that has accumulated on the plate to the pan and simmer until the chicken is fully cooked.

Season the sauce with salt and pepper

Serve immediately with fresh basil and parmesan cheese.

