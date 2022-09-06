Labor Day means work for many

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day doesn’t mean a day off work for everyone. Thank about first responders, business owners, people working at grocery stores, or restaurants.

Jonathan McMiller starting cutting hair 10 years ago and never thought twice about whether to take the day off or stay home.

University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa was relatively quiet on Labor Day morning, but not McMiller. The barber wanted to “labor” on a day he could’ve taken off. McMiller doesn’t feel he missed out at all by coming to work.

“Not really, I mean you can spend time with family any day,” said McMiller.

Financially speaking, McMiller made a good choice, one Jake Rosen was glad to see the barber pole strips twirl. As a walk-in, Rosen was McMiller’s seventh customer before 11 a.m.

“Very glad because there are other places that aren’t open today, so it makes it easier as a student to find a barber who can cut your hair,” said Rosen, a junior at the University of Alabama.

Although McMiller says he typically takes Mondays off, he wanted to cut, comb and be there for walk-ins for the sheer love of the job.

“I love it. You meet different people all the time. Set your own hours. Greatest feeling in the world,” said McMiller.

According to one national business survey, 97 percent of employers give some of their employees off, and many of those workers head to the beaches, bar-b-que or take advantage of Labor Day sales. But here in a quiet barber shop, Jonathan McMiller cuts away on what he sees as just another day at work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.