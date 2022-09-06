Homicide investigation on 17th Street N in Birmingham
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating another homicide.
It happened around noon in the 1400 block of 17th Street North.
The shooting death comes just an hour after the city’s police chief called for the violence to stop. From Friday, September 2, 2022, until the time this story was published on September 6, 2022, eight people have been killed in Birmingham.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.