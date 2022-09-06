LawCall
Homicide investigation on 17th Street N in Birmingham

Homicide investigation on 17th St N in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating another homicide.

It happened around noon in the 1400 block of 17th Street North.

The shooting death comes just an hour after the city’s police chief called for the violence to stop. From Friday, September 2, 2022, until the time this story was published on September 6, 2022, eight people have been killed in Birmingham.


