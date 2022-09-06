Homicide investigation on 17th Street N in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating another homicide.

It happened around noon in the 1400 block of 17th Street North.

The shooting death comes just an hour after the city’s police chief called for the violence to stop. From Friday, September 2, 2022, until the time this story was published on September 6, 2022, eight people have been killed in Birmingham.

Homicide Investigation underway in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North.



Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/a8KJ76fzsh — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) September 6, 2022

