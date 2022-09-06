Helena High School gets new computers for marketing program

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you hear a lot of excitement around sports in Helena, it may be coming from students off the field.

To drive a more hands-on experience for the students, the sports and entertainment marketing program at Helena High School will work as a promotion agency and the high school will be their client.

The funding for the new computers comes from the city’s one-cent tax which is designed to be used for educational purposes.

Michelle Kendrick, marketing program teacher, said the computers and PC’s that we have here would create some frustrations in their learning.

“So, we wanted to have something with a bit more power, so they could produce more quickly,” Kendrick said. “We are doing marketing for all sports and all entertainment here, so as you can imagine how busy a high school, we are turning out content daily.”

With the new equipment the students will learn video editing, video shooting, design layout and execution

“The skills that they are learning are going to be directly translatable to the real world,” Kendrick said. “They are all industry standard programs, adobe, mac computers, canon cameras, sonny cameras, we are hoping this is going to put them in the workforce very quickly.”

Each of the program’s 29 students will get a computer they’ll hopefully use to learn real world skills that can take them into marketing, advertising and communications.

The students will receive three 13″ MacBook Pro Laptops, 20 24″ Mac Mini Processors and three Mac Studio Apple M1 Max with Epson XP Monitors.

“We are overjoyed to the community, to the Helena City Council and to Mayor Puckett and we just wanted to share our thanks,” said Kendrick

The computers have been ordered and are expected to be up and running by Christmas.

You can check out the students work on their Instagram page @Husky.Entertainment

