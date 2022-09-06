First Alert for morning fog and widely scattered showers Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! I hope everyone had a wonderful Labor Day weekend. We are starting out the day with patchy fog in many spots. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Walker, Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Etowah, Calhoun, and Cherokee counties until 9 AM. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Make sure you allow some extra time to your morning commute and use your low beams. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly dry start to the day with a mostly cloudy sky. We are watching a stalled boundary to our west that will continue to bring tropical moisture into the Southeast today. Our chances of rain today appear lower than previous days with the best chance for widely scattered showers and storms in parts of northwest Alabama this afternoon and evening. We will end up mostly cloudy this afternoon with a 30% chance for rain. Temperatures may trend slightly warmer with highs in the mid 80s. A few spots could climb into the upper 80s. Winds today will end up from the west at 5-10 mph. If you plan on attending the Barons Baseball game this evening, plan for a mostly cloudy sky with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures will cool into the lower 80s and upper 70s during the game against Chattanooga.

Scattered Showers Possible Wednesday and Thursday: We will hold on to a 30-50% chance for scattered showers and a few storms for the middle part of the week. Temperatures will be near or slightly below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70°F. Rain chances may end up slightly higher tomorrow at 50% as a disturbance approaches Central Alabama. By Thursday, rain chances may end up isolated to widely scattered with the best chance to see showers in our southeastern counties. Both days will end up partly sunny with high humidity levels. When you factor in the mugginess, it could feel like it is in the low to mid 90s tomorrow and Thursday. Storms that form over the next couple of days could produce heavy rainfall. The flood threat is low, but not zero.

Next Big Thing: The rainiest day this week will likely occur on Friday as tropical moisture increases across the state. Southerly flow will likely bring widespread showers and cloud cover into Central Alabama Friday. You will definitely want to bring an umbrella and the rain gear Friday. Rain chances are up to 70-80% with off and on showers and a few thunderstorms. Widespread clouds and higher rain chances will result in cooler high temperatures. Many locations could stay in the upper 70s on Friday afternoon. With a saturated ground, we can’t rule out the chance for flooding. Just make sure you monitor the forecasts. If you encounter a flooded area, never drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown. Rainfall totals between now and through the upcoming weekend could add up to 1-3 inches.

Scattered Showers and Storms Continue into the Weekend: The upcoming weekend remains unsettled with a 50-60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will likely remain below average with highs in the lower 80s and morning temperatures in the upper 60s. A cold front is forecast to slowly move into the Southeast over the weekend. Rain chances on Saturday at 50% with Sunday trending slightly wetter at 60%. The main threats over the weekend will be heavy rainfall, low risk for flooding, and some lightning. If you plan on being outdoors this weekend, remember to go indoors if you hear thunder or see lightning.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl in the Atlantic. Earl remains several hundreds of miles east of the Bahamas and will move out into the northern Atlantic over the next five days. It has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane while it remains over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It will not have any impact on the United States. Danielle is starting to weaken slowly as it moves northwards into the northern Atlantic Ocean. It will not have any impact on the United States either. We are also watching a tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa. It has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. If it develops, models hint that it will likely remain in the Atlantic and not impact the United States.

