Donations for Jackson, Mississippi, and how you can help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Mississippi after recent flooding caused a water crisis there.

Jackson city leaders are still advising everyone to boil their water before drinking it, and the boil notice will continue until the city reports two rounds of clear samples.

That’s why the City of Birmingham is collecting bottled water and other supplies so our neighbors can have safe water for basic necessities like drinking, cleaning, brushing their teeth, and cooking, and it needs your help.

Car after car.

Donation after donation.

When there’s a crisis, the Birmingham community shows up.

“I dropped off some water today.”

Albert Lewis has friends who live in Jackson, Mississippi, and said he wants to do what he can to help.

“Feel compassion for people, but for the grace of God they’ll be alright, and I did this for several years. Every time something comes up, I always come down here and bring something. It’s not much but I just want to do what I can to help out,” Lewis explained.

And he’s not alone.

A steady stream of cars packed with water, cleaning supplies, and paper goods, flowed through the Boutwell Auditorium Tuesday, and a huge truck filled with supplies went out last week.

“We sent 16,800 bottles of water and cleaning supplies and other things.”

Operations Manager for the City of Birmingham, Don Lupo, said there’s no set number of items the city wants to send.

He just hopes the donations will keep pouring in.

“We want to get as much as possible. This is one of those cases where you want to be greedy. You want to get it all. You just reach for the sky, reach for the stars and our citizens usually come through,” Lupo said.

Lupo said compassion is at the heart of the city.

“Our residents know what it feels like to be in trouble. Other communities come to our aid, and we want to pay back. In some cases, we want to pay it forward. Everybody knows how important this is to help other communities,” Lupo said.

You can still bring water, cleaning supplies, and paper goods to the Boutwell Auditorium Wednesday and Thursday.

Volunteers will accept donations from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cullman County is also accepting water donations until Wednesday, September 7th.

You can set up a pickup or drop off time by calling the Cullman County EMA office at (256) 739-5410.

Woke Vote is collecting water until Friday, September 9th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can drop off donations at 2024 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham.

For more information email chad@thinksocialimpact.org or call (478) 456-5518.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.