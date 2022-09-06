LawCall
‘The community has to be the eyes and ears’: Birmingham Police Chief addresses violent holiday weekend

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Birmingham’s Police Chief held a news conference addressing the violent labor day weekend. Between Friday and Monday, seven homicides were reported by BPD.

It all started Friday evening September 2 on Arkadelphia Road, where Birmingham police says six people were shot during a drive-by shooting. A toddler and an infant were among the wounded, and one person died.

Less than 24 hours later, BPD was on the scene of another deadly drive-by shooting on Inglenook Street where two more people were killed.

A few hours later, and miles away, Police were called to Elyton village where two more people were killed.

Monday morning a man was killed inside The Quest nightclub on Birmingham’s southside on 24th Street North.

Chief Scott Thurmond said the city is up against people who do not care about using powerful weapons when a conflict arises. He said the number one issue leading to the violent spike is a lack of conflict resolution.

Operation Silent Night was launched just days before the holiday weekend. The initiative is aimed to help decrease violent crime on the streets of Birmingham with an increase in police presence.

Chief Thurmond said they can’t be everywhere at once, which is why he is asking for the community to speak up.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond addresses recent violence

“The community has to be the eyes and ears of the police department. It’s difficult for us to be everywhere all at the same time. And until the community takes a bigger stake in this, there’s a lot of different things we can talk about,” said Chief Thurmond.

