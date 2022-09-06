City of Birmingham hosts water drive for Mississippi

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham, along with the Christian Service Mission, will host a water and supplies drive for people in Jackson, Mississippi.

The water drive runs from Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Thursday, Sept. 8. Those wishing to support should bring bottled water, cleaning supplies and paper products (such as paper towels and toilet paper) to the Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.

Donations will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please do not bring clothing.

“Our brothers and sisters in Jackson need us,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, “and we plan to show them that Birmingham cares.”

