LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

City of Birmingham hosts water drive for Mississippi

Birmingham hosting water drive for Mississippi
Birmingham hosting water drive for Mississippi(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham, along with the Christian Service Mission, will host a water and supplies drive for people in Jackson, Mississippi.

The water drive runs from Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Thursday, Sept. 8. Those wishing to support should bring bottled water, cleaning supplies and paper products (such as paper towels and toilet paper) to the Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.

Donations will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please do not bring clothing.

“Our brothers and sisters in Jackson need us,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, “and we plan to show them that Birmingham cares.”

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
Victim identified in fatal Labor Day shooting at Birmingham nightclub
Birmingham Police says they are investigating a person shot in the 200 Block of 3rd Avenue SW....
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 3rd Avenue SW
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Birmingham
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point

Latest News

Person charged after shots were fired near AMC theater in Vestavia Hills
Source: WBRC video
Warning signs of suicide
Source: WBRC video
How to help people in Jackson, Miss. during water crisis
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham schools recruiting new teachers