Birmingham Fire: Child hit by car in Birmingham, has life-threatening injuries

Child struck by car in Dolomite area
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A child struck by a car in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon has life-threatening injuries, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service.

BFRS crews confirmed they were on the scene at Charles Street and Hollywood Lane in the Dolomite area.

The child was struck by a car around 2:00 p.m.


Birmingham Fire Rescue said the child was taken to Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

