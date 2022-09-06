LawCall
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning.

Police arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. to find a man’s body in the road. They believe it was a hit nd run.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. please check back for updates.

