Birmingham Police investigating person shot on 3rd Avenue SW

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating a person shot in the 200 Block of 3rd Avenue SW. This person does have life-threatening injures according to BPD.

We will keep this story updated as we learn more information.

BPD is on the scene of a person shot (life-threatening-injuries) in the 200 Block of 3rd Avenue Southwest



Public Information Division is en route. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) September 6, 2022

