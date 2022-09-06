Birmingham City Schools is hiring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you want to work in the education field, or have an interest and passion for working with children?

If so, Birmingham City Schools wants you.

It’s kicking off its recruitment season with a tailgate-themed hiring event and you’re invited to score a new career.

Birmingham City Schools wants to hire teachers, bus drivers, custodians and many more support staff.

There are some positions open right now, but the district also wants to make sure its roster is filled with talent for future openings.

Jobseekers will be able to meet, interview, and be hired on the spot by school and district administrators, so you’re encouraged to wear business casual attire and bring your resumes.

The event will also feature food, entertainment, giveaways and more.

Birmingham City School leaders said they need talented, passionate and dedicated candidates, and they’re willing to speak with you even if you’re not currently teaching.

The district said it’s offering great benefits, competitive pay, with salaries for teachers starting at $42,000, and opportunities for professional growth.

And if you have the right skill set, you may be eligible for a sign-on bonuses.

“So, we do currently have sign on bonuses ranging from $7,500 to $10,000 for special education, but you have to be currently certified. What we recognize is in December, we typically have people to resign and retire and so we’re trying to be proactive in that measure. And so, we still have a couple of vacancies we’re looking to fill especially around our special education department, and our ESL department as well. We need bus drivers, and also some nurses and custodians,” said Human Resource Officer for Birmingham City Schools, Jenikka Oglesby.

The hiring event takes place Saturday, September 10 at the Birmingham Zoo from noon to 2 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit this website.

