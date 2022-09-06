LawCall
Alabaster’s new Amphitheatre coming soon

New Alabaster Amphitheatre
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Alabaster is working to get back to a time where live events and entertainment were at the center of the city.

Architect Turner Batson has built city hall and the senior center, and now he has a new job from the city: a new amphitheater.

Alabaster’s new amphitheater is the final piece to the project that has been years in the making.

The new venue will fill in the four acres of green space in between city hall and the senior center.

Brian Binzer with the city said they have been talking about this project for a long time.

“Having concerts in fact we have hosted jazz in the park, we have a number of jubilees going to be there this year, this October,” Binzer said. “We are excited about that. Maybe in the future adding summer concerts and some more flavor to our downtown.”

the space will include a stage with tiered seating levels, a green room and a loading and unloading area.

“We do what’s called the lighting of the water tower, the last couple of years we have done that we have had choirs from our schools, we’ve had Kingwood Church does a play called Scrooge,” Binzer said. “A lot of entertainment type things but we had to bring a stage in.”

The project has been included in the council’s 2023 budget and is estimated to cost a little over a million dollars.

Construction is set to start next summer.

