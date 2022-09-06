LawCall
1 dead, 1 injured in Blount Co. shooting

One person was shot and killed, another was taken to the hospital and released.
One person was shot and killed, another was taken to the hospital and released.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened September 5 on Valley View Drive.

One person was shot and killed, another was taken to the hospital and released.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

