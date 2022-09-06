1 dead, 1 injured in Blount Co. shooting

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened September 5 on Valley View Drive.

One person was shot and killed, another was taken to the hospital and released.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

