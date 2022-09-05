LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Smoked salmon recalled due to listeria risk

St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.
St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Seafood fans may want to take a close look inside the fridge.

Miami-based St. James Smokehouse issued a voluntary recall of its smoked salmon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the food may be tainted with listeria. Listeria can cause serious and possibly fatal infections in children, elderly adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The salmon was sold by distributors between February and June of this year. The product was distributed to stores located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Virginia and Wisconsin.

As of last week, no related illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘That’s five lives lost in barely two days’: Mayor Woodfin addresses possible gang related murders
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Child falls from third floor balcony at Laketown Warf
Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf

Latest News

Human remains found in Pelham; foul play not suspected
First-time voter Baylee Fidler, 19, waits in the doorway for a voting booth as Tom Davis,...
Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins
Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning
Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
Mowers find human remains in Pelham
Mowers find human remains in Pelham