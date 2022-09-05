LawCall
Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning

Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Labor Day morning at a Birmingham nightclub, according to Birmingham Police.

It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Birmingham Police.

We will update this developing story as we get more information.

The homicide is the sixth homicide investigation in Birmingham since Friday, September 2.

