Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Labor Day morning at a Birmingham nightclub, according to Birmingham Police.

It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Birmingham Police.

The homicide is the sixth homicide investigation in Birmingham since Friday, September 2.

