Person in custody after shots were fired near AMC theater in Vestavia Hills

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is in custody after shots were fired in the area of the AMC theater early Monday morning, according to Vestavia Hills Police.

Captain Shane Ware confirmed that on Monday, September 05, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., the Vestavia Hills Police Department was called to the area of the AMC Dine-in Theater on Kentucky Avenue on a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and took a suspect into custody.

Preliminary investigations indicate this was a domestic dispute.

There are no reported injuries or property damage, according to Ware. The suspect remains in custody at the Vestavia Hills jail pending formal charges.

