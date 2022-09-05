LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

MPD seizes dumpster near home of accused kidnapper’s brother in South Memphis

The search for evidence of Eliza Fletcher continues.
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department continues the search for Eliza Fletcher Sunday. She was taking a jog near the University of Memphis Friday morning when a man kidnapped her.

MPD, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to find evidence for the search for Fletcher.

Investigators searched a residential area in South Memphis Sunday morning where the accused kidnapper’s brother lives.

They seized a dumpster in the area of South Orleans Street and took bags out of the dumpster for evidence.

Also in that area is where Cleotha Abston’s brother, Mario Abston lives. Mario was taken into police custody Saturday on drug charges.

A woman was also taken into custody for questioning.

MPD and other law enforcement agencies went door to door on McMillan Street, canvassing the area as they searched for evidence.

The crime scene unit was in that area until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Fletcher has not been found and the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘That’s five lives lost in barely two days’: Mayor Woodfin addresses possible gang related murders
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Child falls from third floor balcony at Laketown Warf
Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf

Latest News

Human remains found in Pelham; foul play not suspected
Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning
Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
Mowers find human remains in Pelham
Mowers find human remains in Pelham
David Westbrook
UAB researcher’s family pleads for answers in his shooting death