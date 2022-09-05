MPD seizes dumpster near home of accused kidnapper’s brother in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department continues the search for Eliza Fletcher Sunday. She was taking a jog near the University of Memphis Friday morning when a man kidnapped her.

MPD, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to find evidence for the search for Fletcher.

Investigators searched a residential area in South Memphis Sunday morning where the accused kidnapper’s brother lives.

They seized a dumpster in the area of South Orleans Street and took bags out of the dumpster for evidence.

Also in that area is where Cleotha Abston’s brother, Mario Abston lives. Mario was taken into police custody Saturday on drug charges.

A woman was also taken into custody for questioning.

MPD and other law enforcement agencies went door to door on McMillan Street, canvassing the area as they searched for evidence.

The crime scene unit was in that area until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Fletcher has not been found and the investigation is ongoing.

