Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors.

Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays but those braving the rain today got to see a different side of the park.

Through all the mist and fog, you can still enjoy the new features to the park.

Like the now complete roundabout at the entrance of the park, new bathrooms near the beach and the World Games mural.

Park leaders say all the rain today means less money, from what otherwise is a profitable day.

The main way the park makes money is through entrance fees.

Anna Jones, event coordinator, said they really do rely on those gate fees.

“It’s tremendous and you now when we have kind of bad weather days and we are not seeing as many people come through the gate,” Jones said. “Yes, our revenue is impacted and for a holiday its drastically impacted. But because we have seen such overwhelming support from the community from the rest of the year it shouldn’t be anything that’s going to sink us at this point.”

It’s usually all hands-on deck at the park especially on holidays but due to the weather the park was able to send a few employees home to enjoy the holiday and rest up from their busiest year yet.

