‘It has gone too far. It really has to stop’: Birmingham public safety chairwoman calls on community to help stop violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day weekend in Birmingham consisted of several violent crimes. Five people died as a result of gun violence.

LaTonya Tate is the Chairwoman of the Birmingham Public Safety Committee. She is calling the string of homicides a crisis, and says it is destroying our communities.

“The violence is so senseless and it’s beyond comprehension. It has gone too far. It really has to stop,” said Tate.

She is calling on people, including former gang members, to encourage a truce and stop the cycle of violence. She said those closest to the problems could be the solution.

“Send people that can go in and relate to those people in communities that are having issues to start that conversation, and to start to build that trust in order for us to move forward.”

She said it is time to reimagine what we want our cities to look like when it comes to safety.

To report a crime anonymously, call crime stoppers at 205-254-7777.

