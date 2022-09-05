LawCall
Hanceville officer, man help save man, woman swept away by floodwaters

Lake Guntersville State Park
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hanceville Police officer and another man saved a man and a woman who were swept away in floodwaters at Guntersville State Park, according to Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail.

Nail said during a flash flood event Sunday, September 6, 2022, the man and woman were swept away by floodwaters and went through a culvert at the park.

Nail said Hanceville Police Sgt. Steve Gunn and another man pulled the victims from the creek. The man and woman were taken to a hospital where they are expected to recover.

Nail said, “The City of Hanceville is proud of the actions of Sgt Gunn and the other unidentified man, no doubt saving lives today.”

