FIRST ALERT: Flood Watch issued for most of the area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning. We begin Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022, with overcast skies and scattered showers. A Flood Watch has been issued until this evening for our area.

As of 4 a.m. our temp at the Birmingham Airport was at 72-degrees, with a moisture-laden atmosphere, with dewpoints into the low 70s.

Our wind continues to flow from the south and west, keeping us nice and muggy today and throughout the week ahead.

AccuTrack Radar shows a Flood Warning in effect for part of Cherokee County due to overnight rainfall. That warning is set to expire at noon today.

As we zoom out to a view across the southeast, we see a trough of low pressure to our west.

The low, with it’s counter clockwise rotation is acting as a pump to pull in moisture out of the Gulf, with winds coming out of the south this morning around 5 mph.

Our temperature reading across the area this morning are in the low 70s, just a little above the normal low of 69 degrees for this time of the year.

The Next 24 Hours shows scattered showers developing this afternoon, with the best chance of rain and storms developing this afternoon and into the evening.

We are not expecting an outbreak of severe storms. Heavy rain with potential flooding would be our greatest threat.

If you’re hoping to grill out today, you may want to pay attention to radar on our First Alert Weather app, because periods of rain are likely throughout this afternoon.

As we look at our Future Radar for Monday into Tuesday, we see scattered showers, but the coverage of rain doesn’t look to be quite as widespread as it looks to be today.

If you’re headed to the beach today and tomorrow, there is a 50-to-60 percent chance of rain there as well.

Taking a look at the tropics, there are two named systems in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Danielle is well out to sea in the Atlantic and does not appear to be a coastal threat to land anywhere, but interests in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of Earl.

Our First Alert extended forecast show a wet weather pattern this week, with scattered showers and storms…highs in the 80s and lows near 70.

I hope you have a wonderful Labor Day.

