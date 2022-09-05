Could gangs be behind recent rash of violent crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A weekend of violence now crippling our community. That’s Mayor Randall Woodfin’s take on what’s happened since Friday.

Six people killed and several others wounded.

In less than 24 hours between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, three people were killed. Last night, five more people were shot, with two losing their lives.



That's five lives lost in barely two days. — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) September 4, 2022

Mayor Randall Woodfin says gangs could be to blame for this spike in crime.

It all started Friday evening on Arkadelphia Road, where Birmingham police says six people were shot during a drive-by shooting. A toddler and an infant were among the wounded, and one person died.

“This is enough Birmingham,” said Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. “We’re dealing with individuals who do not mind shooting into a vehicle on Labor Day weekend.”

Less than 24 hours later, BPD was on the scene of another deadly drive by on Inglenook Street where two more people were killed in another drive by.

“While it’s very unfortunate that we lost two lives, we’re grateful that it wasn’t more considering how densely populated this area is,” said Birmingham Police Sergeant Monica Law.

A few hours later, and miles away, Police were called to Elyton village where two more people were killed.

After this shooting, Mayor Randall Woodfin took to social media, saying, “We believe some of these killings are gang related,” and “We are beyond tired of burying our sons.”

To the OGs, family members, and friends locked up in the county jail, state or federal custody - please help and assist with a truce.



We are beyond tired of burying our sons. We don’t want yours buried too. — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) September 4, 2022

All these shootings and another at Quest Nightclub remain under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.