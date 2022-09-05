LawCall
Authorities investigating after person shot in Center Point

One injured in shooting in Center Point
One injured in shooting in Center Point
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a person was shot in Center Point on September 4, 2022.

Authorities say the victim was shot on Polly Reed Road NE. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, and is thought to have non-life threatening injuries.

So far, no word on if any suspects are in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

