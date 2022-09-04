LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Train derails in Birmingham

Train derails in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022.

This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting and a car crash around 5 p.m. on...
UPDATE: 22-year-old man killed, 2 children, several others injured in crash and shooting on Arkadelphia Rd.
The double shooting happened on Inglenook Street.
UPDATE: 2 men shot and killed in East Birmingham Saturday identified
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
‘That’s five lives lost in barely two days’: Mayor Woodfin addresses possible gang related murders
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident

Latest News

Train derails in Birmingham
Train derails in Birmingham
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?
Bad news for allergy sufferers—ragweed season is upon us! But there are several ways you can...
Ragweed season is here!
2 dead, 1 injured in Saturday's third shooting
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Elyton Village