Police: Multiple people shot in Elyton Village area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple people were shot on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham Saturday night, according to Birmingham Police.

The victims were shot in the 100 block of Elyton Village around 9:30 p.m.

No word on the victims’ conditions.

Two people were shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. A father was shot and killed Friday night in Birmingham

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

