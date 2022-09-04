LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Police: Multiple people shot in Elyton Village area

Multiple people shot in the Elyton Village area.
Multiple people shot in the Elyton Village area.(wcax)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple people were shot on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham Saturday night, according to Birmingham Police.

The victims were shot in the 100 block of Elyton Village around 9:30 p.m.

No word on the victims’ conditions.

Two people were shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. A father was shot and killed Friday night in Birmingham


We will update this story when more information becomes available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting and a car crash around 5 p.m. on...
UPDATE: 22-year-old man killed, 2 children, several others injured in crash and shooting on Arkadelphia Rd.
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
The double shooting happened on Inglenook Street.
UPDATE: 2 men shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday identified
Shelby County deputies are taking over law enforcement duties in Vincent after the city council...
UPDATE: 2 juveniles arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old in Leeds

Latest News

Willie Johnson was last seen on September 1.
Birmingham Police looking for missing man
The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting there are now 69 cases of the disease in...
ADPH expands Monkeypox vaccine series eligibility
The double shooting happened on Inglenook Street.
UPDATE: 2 men shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday identified
5 people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting and a car crash around 5 p.m. on...
UPDATE: 22-year-old man killed, 2 children, several others injured in crash and shooting on Arkadelphia Rd.