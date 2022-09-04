FIRST ALERT: Muggy morning conditions, rain on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning. We begin our Sunday, September 4, 2022 with overcast skies and a few scattered showers. As of 4 a.m. our temp at the Birmingham airport was at 75 degrees, with a moisture laden atmosphere—with dewpoints into the low 70s.

Our wind continues to flow from the south, keeping us nice and muggy today and throughout the week ahead.

AccuTrack Radar shows a Flash Flood Warning in effect for part of Cherokee County due to overnight rainfall. That warning is set to expire at 8 a.m.

As we zoom out to a view across the southeast, we see a trough of low pressure to our west.

The low, with it’s counter clockwise rotation is acting as a pump to pull in moisture out of the Gulf, with winds coming out of the south this morning around 5 mph.

Our temperature reading across the area this morning are in the low to mid 70s, a little above the normal low of 69 degrees for this time of the year.

The Next 24 Hours shows scattered showers developing this afternoon, with the best chance of rain and storms developing this afternoon and into the evening. I would say around 4 p.m. till 10 p.m. will see our best coverage of rainfall.

We are not expecting an outbreak of severe storms. Heavy rain with potential flooding would be our greatest threat.

If you’re hoping to grill out tomorrow, you may want to pay attention to radar on our First Alert weather app, because periods of rain are likely throughout Monday afternoon.

As we look at our Future Radar for Monday into Tuesday, we see scattered showers—but the coverage of rain doesn’t look to be quite as widespread as it looks to be today.

If you’re headed to the beach today and tomorrow, there is a 50-to-60 percent chance of rain there as well.

Taking a look at the tropics, there are two named systems in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Danielle is well out to sea in the Atlantic and does not appear to be a coastal threat to land anywhere, but interests in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of Earl.

Our First Alert extended forecast show a wet weather pattern this week, with scattered shower and storms…highs in the 80s and lows near 70.

I hope you have a wonderful remainder to your Labor Day Weekend.

