Family of boy with autism requests cards from strangers for his 9th birthday

A Georgia family is asking strangers to send birthday cards to their son with autism.
By Sawyer Buccy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send him birthday cards after no one showed up to his party last year.

When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you. Austin has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking for people to help show they care.

Austin’s aunt, Bri Sosebee, told WGCL he turns 9 years old on Sept. 14.

“Last year, he didn’t have anyone show up to his birthday party,” she said.

Sometimes, we all need a reminder that we matter, and that is what Austin’s family is hoping he’ll learn by receiving support from strangers.

“He is a little discouraged that people don’t think of him,” Sosebee said. “He is autistic and doesn’t understand.”

Austin’s mom, Amber Sosebee, said he is a playful but sometimes moody kid with a big heart.

His aunt said he’s had a rough time.

“People tend to bully him at school, no one wants to show up to any of his events,” Bri Sosebee said. “Every kid deserves to be loved and he deserves to have friends show up.”

This year, the family is doing something different. They’re asking total strangers to write and send birthday cards to Austin.

“Maybe a few birthday cards and he would realize there are others who actually want to send him something, who actually care,” Bri Sosebee said.

Austin’s family said he loves Spider-Man, sharks, Minecraft and football.

If you would like to make Austin’s birthday extra special this year you can send birthday cards to 7830 Smith Farm Road, Cumming, GA, 30028.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

