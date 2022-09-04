Birmingham Police looking for missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 51-year-old man.

Willie Johnson was last seen in the 400 block of 3rd Street West in Birmingham.

He’s described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Police say Johnson left his home on September 1st around 7:30 a.m. and went to work at the Elyton Meat Center, but left at 8 a.m. He did not show up for work the next day. Johnson suffers from health conditions which affect his judgment and behavior.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Willie Johnson, please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

