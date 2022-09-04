LawCall
ASU Hornets sting Miles Golden Bears 21-13 in Labor Day Classic

((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets stung the Miles Golden Bears in the Labor Day Classic Saturday night.

The Hornets were first on the scoreboard. With 11:18 remaining in the first quarter, Dematrius Davis passed to receiver Jeremiah Hixo for a 14-yard touchdown run. Alabama State went on to score two more touchdowns in the first quarter, leaving Miles scoreless.

But the Golden Bears were finally able to get on the scoreboard in the second quarter. Kicker Jackson Spradlin scored a field goal from the 34-yard line with 4:30 left in the second quarter.

ASU led the Golden Bears 21-3 by halftime.

The Golden Bears secured the first points of the second half. Spradlin returned with a field goal from the 31-yard line, doubling Miles’ score to 6 with 12:44 remaining in the third quarter.

Miles scored its first touchdown with 2:54 remaining in the game. Quarterback Jacob Millhouse completed a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Collin Woods for the TD. But the score was not enough to hold back the Hornets.

The Hornets, scoring all of its points in the first quarter, defeated the Golden Bears 21-13.

ASU (2-0) will travel to the West Coast to play UCLA next Saturday.

