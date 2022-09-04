LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher’s abduction

Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Amanda Alvarado and Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man has been arrested in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, WMC reported.

Memphis Police Department arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, and charged him with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

“This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation,” police said via Twitter.

Cleotha Abston
Cleotha Abston(Memphis Police Department)

Fletcher, 34, was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain after a brief struggle. Fletcher was reported missing when she did not return home.

She is the granddaughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist, according to the Associated Press.

Fletcher is still missing.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Police found her personal items but have not located her. (Source: WMC)

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting and a car crash around 5 p.m. on...
UPDATE: 22-year-old man killed, 2 children, several others injured in crash and shooting on Arkadelphia Rd.
The double shooting happened on Inglenook Street.
UPDATE: 2 men shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday identified
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Human remains found in Pelham; foul play not suspected

Latest News

Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Ukrainian port city, Kharkiv come under Russian shelling
It happened in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West Saturday night, according to Birmingham Police.
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Elyton Village
Police say officers investigating the sound of multiple shots fired encountered multiple male...
Teen shot by officer investigating sound of gunfire in Ohio
The updated boosters fight two strains of the coronavirus: the original strain and the BA.4 and...
US continues to grapple with COVID deaths as updated boosters launched