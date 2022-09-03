Witnesses return to knocking on doors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic.

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.

Kingdom Halls were reopened on April 1, witnessing in public places resumed on May 31 and in-person conventions are again being planned for 2023.

“I enjoy meeting people face to face and seeing their response,” says Patrick Mack, who will be heading out to the neighborhood in the coming weeks with his wife, April. She adds, “I cannot believe that it has been 30 months since we have been door to door. I look forward to seeing their smiles, that they are happy to see us again, and getting to show them scriptures.”

“We believe that the early decision to shut down all in-person activities for more than two years has saved many lives,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We’re now ready and eager to reconnect with our neighbors once again – person-to-person, face-to-face. It’s not the only way that we preach, but it has historically been the most effective way to deliver our message of comfort and hope.”.

The return to an in-person ministry coincides with a global campaign to offer an interactive Bible study program, available for free and in hundreds of languages.

For more information about Jehovah’s Witnesses, their history, beliefs and activities, visit their official website, jw.org, with content available in more than 1,000 languages.

