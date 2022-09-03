LawCall
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?

Mayor Woodfin asking state legislators to consider ban on “military style weapons”
By Tristan Ruppert
Sep. 2, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?

The number of homicides where rifles were used did jump from last year to this year - 22 versus 12. Mayor Woodfin says of the 700 guns confiscated by Birmingham police this year, many are rifles.

But the data indicates that handguns are used most often in Birmingham homicides.

Birmingham police say they worked 151 murders with handguns in 2021 and so far this year. That’s compared to the 34 homicides where the shooter used a rifle.

While this data shows handguns are more deadly in Birmingham than rifles, Mayor Woodfin says banning military-style rifles will save lives.

“Military weapons just don’t belong on our streets. There is just no use for them but harm. These aren’t used for hunting, right? What are they used for? Well, we know at urban cores, they are killing people,” said Mayor Woodfin.

