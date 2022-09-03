Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham extending financial assistance to homeowners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is extending their rental and utilities assistance to now help homeowners impacted by the pandemic.

With climbing prices and bills it may come as a relief to learn funds are available to help with utilities, rent, and mortgage payments for people who have suffered a loss of income due to the pandemic.

Cyrondys Jackson with the organization says while they’ve been providing COVID-19 assistance for about a year. But thanks to help from the Jefferson County Commission the funding has been reworked so they can expand the effort to help those with mortgages.

“This we think is a gamechanger,” said Jackson. “This is the new caveat -- being able to reach in and say, ‘Hey, if you own your home and you found yourself under water or you’re getting behind because of a lot of the new struggles we’re facing, give us a call and see if we can help.’”

Jackson says to qualify, you must be able to demonstrate income loss due to the pandemic and live outside of Birmingham, Bessemer, Helena, and Sumiton. She says those living within those cities are able to receive financial assistance from other groups.

A special hotline has been set up to get people qualified, and more information can be received by calling 205-328-4536.

