Oxford man killed in single-SUV accident

(WAFF)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Oxford man was killed in a single-SUV accident in Talladega County early Saturday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his SUV overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, according to troopers. Edwards died at the scene.

The crash happened at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

