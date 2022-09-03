Human remains found in Pelham; foul play not suspected

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police are investigating a death after mowers found human remains Friday, September 2, 2022.

Officers said mowers working near the wood line on I-65 near MM243 found the remains. Foul play is not suspected.

Pelham Police said no other information will be released at this time, pending family notification.

