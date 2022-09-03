Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide September 3, 2022.

It happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street.

Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/fXZ2MGFmTA — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) September 3, 2022

