Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide September 3, 2022.

It happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street.


We will update this story when more information becomes available.

