FIRST ALERT: Wet weather, storms at times over the holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! We are starting out the day warm and muggy with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly to mostly cloudy. We have some showers and storms across the Southeast, but it is mostly dry this morning across Central Alabama. A few showers can’t be ruled out before noon, but most of us will end up mostly dry for the first half of the day. If you are planning on tailgating for the Alabama or Auburn football games today, make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App. We are forecasting scattered showers and storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances today are up to 50-60%. Main threats today will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, but the severe threat is low. We will all see a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. A few areas that remain dry could heat up into the upper 80s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will remain possible this evening and tonight, so we could see some rain during the Alabama and Auburn football games. It might not be a bad idea to grab the poncho if you plan on attending the games this evening in Tuscaloosa or Auburn. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 70s and lower 80s around 7-8 PM.

Rain Likely Sunday: I want to give everyone a first alert for a wet and unsettled pattern going into tomorrow. The latest weather models continue to show widespread showers and a few storms across Central Alabama. We will likely start tomorrow morning off with clouds and a chance for scattered showers. Temperatures will likely cool into the lower 70s. With plenty of cloud cover and a 70% chance for rain, temperatures will end up cooler than average tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Severe weather appears unlikely, but heavy rain and some lightning will be possible. The flood threat is low tomorrow, but not zero. Some storms could produce rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. Tomorrow will likely be the wettest day of the Labor Day Weekend holiday.

Labor Day Forecast: The latest trends are showing lower chances of rain for Monday across Central Alabama. I’ve lowered the rain chance to 40%. We will likely start Labor Day off with temperatures near 70°F with a mostly cloudy sky. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out on Monday morning. High temperatures Monday afternoon could end up a few degrees warmer than Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. I would not cancel outdoor plans, but you’ll definitely want to monitor the forecast through our app. Remember that if thunder roars, go indoors!

Unsettled Weather Next Week: An upper-level disturbance will continue to impact the Southeast for the middle and end of next week. We will hold on to a mostly cloudy sky with a 40-50% chance for showers and storms Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances could trend higher next weekend as a cold front approaches the Southeast. With cloudy conditions and scattered storms each day, temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Our average high/low for early September is 89°F/69°F. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-3 inches over the next five to seven days.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor Tropical Storm Danielle and newly formed Tropical Storm Earl. Earl is located just east of the northern Leeward Islands. It will likely stay north of Puerto Rico and stay east of the Bahamas over the next five days. Wind speeds are up to 40 mph and could slowly strengthen over the weekend. It will not impact the United States as it is forecast to curve northwards into the Atlantic. Danielle was a hurricane last night, but it has weakened back to a tropical storm with winds at 70 mph as of 5 AM this morning. It continues to spin and stall across the northern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center notes that Danielle could restrengthen back into a Category 1 hurricane over the next few days. It will remain over the northern Atlantic and will not impact the United States. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. Hurricane season peaks in September and ends on November 30th. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe and wonderful Labor Day Weekend-

WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel

