Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Beach Police Department responded to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf around 7 a.m. Saturday.
PCBPD Officials said that a four-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony at around 4:30 a.m Saturday. NewsChannel 7 is told by PCBPD that the child was found by someone going to the gym.
The child’s family was visiting the area from Georgia.
