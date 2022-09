KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into the ramp on I-275 South and I-40 East in Knox County and closed the interstate.

The back end of the car was hanging off the ramp for nearly an hour before crews were able to remove it.

The ramp from I-275 South to I-40 East in Knox County is currently closed… and here is why. pic.twitter.com/a3VkMrtq0b — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) September 3, 2022

This is a developing story.

