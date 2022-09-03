Brighton PD: Man runs through glass door at liquor store, officer hurt but OK

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police officers said a man ran through a glass door into a liquor store on Bessemer Superhighway Friday night.

Officers said an officer was hurt while trying to take that man into custody, but the officer was not seriously injured. It happened around 10:30 p.m.

The man was taken to UAB Hospital and could face charges for assaulting an officer.

Brighton Police Chief Larry Woods says he isn’t sure what led up the incident and officers are investigating.

