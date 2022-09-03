Birmingham rideshare driver finding success during football season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season is officially here and rideshare drivers are gearing up for some busy weekends.

It’s a lucrative business and if you need some extra cash right now, it could be the way to go.

Gary Camp has been a driver since 2016 and has 30,000 rides under his belt: 7300 with Lyft and 23,000 with Uber. He knows how to succeed in this business and he’s encouraging anyone to try it out, especially during football season.

“Well it’s very successful because you’ve got 100,000-200,000 people sometimes in that area,” said Camp.

Those thousands of football fans need rides and Camp says in Tuscaloosa or Auburn, a driver can do around 90 trips in two days. This is why he spends most weekends in the fall driving, sleeping, and making some cash.

“If you go out and you start at about 10 or 11 p.m. on Friday and work ‘til 2 or 3 in the morning both days in Birmingham, you’re going to make $300-400 a day sometimes,” he explains. “Down in Tuscaloosa or Auburn on a football weekend on Friday and Saturday, you can make as much as about $1,200.”

Inflation is forcing some people to struggle with payments but Camp says this is an easy way to pad your wallet.

“It’d be a very good way to supplement your income because -- it’s like anything else,” said Camp. “If you go out there and put the effort out, it’s there. If you want to go out and make $200, you can make that. If you want to go out there and make $1000, you can do that. It’s just all what you want to put into it.”

For football fans using a rideshare app, Camp has a recommendation when you’re in a congested area.

“Best thing you can do is stay in touch with your Uber,” he said. “If you’ve got a point that they’re supposed to pick you up, it might not necessarily show that Uber driver that same exact drop off point. So the best thing you can do -- you need to walk a few blocks away and say, ‘Look. This is where I’m going to be.’ Otherwise, it’s going to be very monotonous.”

Camp says while it can be a lot of work, he has a lot of fun too so if you have a clean record and a car, you can jump on in and make some extra income this football season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.